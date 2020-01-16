'Malasaña 32' – Interview with Albert Pintó and Javier Botet

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Manolo and Candela settle in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña, with their three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that seems to offer them the capital of a country that is in full transition. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …

This is the synopsis of 'Malasaña 32', the new commitment of Warner Bros. for the national terror that he drinks from other successes such as 'Veronica', 'Insidious' or 'Warren File', all moved to the seventies in full transition in the Spanish capital. On the occasion of its premiere this weekend, we have met with its director, Albert Painted, and with one of its best known stars, Javier Botet, that although this time also appears makeup to scare us as usual, it is one of the few occasions in which we have been able to see him without all those layers of latex.

Both have told us how they see the world of terror in Spain, a genre that is also known worldwide for be excluded from nominations to the most important awards, as we have been told which is your favorite scream queen, among which Jamie Lee Curtis or Drew Barrymore stand out with his brilliant opening sequence of 'Scream'.

'Malasaña 32' premieres in cinemas in our country this Friday, January 17.



