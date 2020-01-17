'Malasaña 32' – His cast undergoes our "Horror Test"

Share it:

We are about to enjoy in cinemas 'Malasaña 32', Warner Bros.’s new commitment to homeland terror. While we were able to interview its director, Albert Pintó, and one of its protagonists, Javier Botet, today it was the turn to play with his other castmates, Begoña Vargas, Beatriz Segura and Iván Marcos. All three have been subjected to our "Horror movie test", which has not been an easy task.

Which Ghostface, we have asked for their knowledge about mythical tapes like 'The Exorcist', or by serial killers like Freddy Krueger or Leather Face. Have they managed to overcome our challenge? To check it, you will have to play the video, where you can also check your own knowledge about genre cinema.

In the film, we will see how Manolo and Candela (Marcos and Segura) settle in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña in full transition, with their three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that seems to offer them the capital of a country that is in full transition. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …

They complete the cast Sergio Castellanos ('Plague'), José Luís de Madariaga ('Iron'), Ivan Renedo, Javier Botet ('IT', 'IT: Chapter 2'), Maria Ballesteros ('May God forgive us') and Rosa Alvarez

'Malasaña 32' opens in theaters on January 17.