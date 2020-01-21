Entertainment

'Malasaña 32' conquers the public on its first weekend

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Last weekend it premiered in cinemas in our country 'Malasaña 32', Warner Bros.’s new commitment to homeland terror. Although we were able to interview its director, Albert Pintó, and we played with his cast to our Test of Terror, today we woke up with great news for lovers of the genre, and the film seems to have worked great on his weekend opening.

The film has obtained the best opening of a Spanish horror film since 2017, with a total of 147,000 spectators This is great news for Spanish horror lovers, who did not enjoy a blockbuster since the great 'Verónica', by Paco Plaza.


In the film, we see how Manolo and Candela (Marcos and Segura) settle in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña in full transition, with his three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that seems to offer them the capital of a country that is in full transition. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …

READ:  Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases trailer and story details

Distributor

The cast of the film is made up of Begoña Vargas, Beatriz Segura, Iván Marcos, Sergio Castellanos ('Plague'), José Luís de Madariaga ('Iron'), Ivan Renedo, Javier Botet ('IT', 'IT: Chapter 2'), Maria Ballesteros ('May God forgive us') and Rosa Alvarez

'Malasaña 32' is already in theaters.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.