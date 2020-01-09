Málaga's staff shows their support for Víctor Sánchez del Amo in a statement

This Tuesday Víctor Sánchez del Amo was suspended from employment by Málaga Club de Fútbol after an intimate video of the coach of the Andalusian team circulated on social networks.

Hours later, the staff of the first team of Malaga, which until now had been silent, He has shown his support for the coach in an official statement disseminated through the media.

Here the Malaga team statement

"Each and every one of Málaga CF's players wants to convey our full support to our coach, Victor Sánchez del Amo, and his Family in these delicate personal moments. Wanting to make it clear that, from today, the team will continue to work 100%, as always under any circumstances, to defend this shield and this shirt with professionalism. We will not let anything or anyone separate us in this moment of difficulty. We owe ourselves to a SHIELD, an AFITION and our obligation is to face our sports responsibilities in the best possible way".