Málaga officially announces the dismissal of Sánchez del Amo

January 11, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The Malaga has officially informed this Saturday through a statement that he has decided to fire his coach Victor Sánchez Amo for "disciplinary causes" after the dissemination of a intimate video through social networks without your consent.

"The MCF has made its best efforts to be able to resolve the existing situation in a friendly manner through intense negotiations with Víctor Sánchez del Amo. However, despite the continuous and relentless efforts made by the club, it has not been possible to reach a friendly separation", explains the entity.

"Consequently, the MCF has decided fire Víctor Sánchez del Amo based on disciplinary cases, in accordance with applicable regulations. The MCF has made that decision considering the serious damage caused to the institution by recent extra-sporting events, in order to minimize its impact on the team and the entire MCF organization, "he adds.

And concludes by saying that "until the moment in which a new coach is named, Sergio Pellicer will act as coach of the first team and will direct him in the following matches. "

