Málaga immediately suspends Víctor Sánchez del Amo

Málaga Club de Fútbol has communicated which immediately suspends its functions Víctor Sánchez del Amo until a full investigation is carried out.

All this comes after this Tuesday an intimate video of the coach of the Andalusian team toured the social networks without permission of the author, which is why Victor himself has denounced "extortion and harassment" for said video.

"I want to report that I am suffering a crime against my intimacy with harassment and extortion. […] In the same way I want to inform you that sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime, either through social networks or messages or in any other way as established in article 197 of the Penal Code", explained the coach in his Twitter account.