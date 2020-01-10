Sports

Málaga and Víctor Sánchez del Amo negotiate a friendly exit of the coach

January 9, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Málaga Club de Fútbol has made the decision to dispense with Víctor Sánchez del Amo as the first coach of the Andalusian team after what happened this week with the intimate video of the coach, who was circulating on social networks last Tuesday.

Club and technician are negotiating now a friendly exit of the entity and in the next few hours the decision could be made official. It should be noted that since Tuesday, Victor is suspended from employment by Málaga.

This same Wednesday, a legend of the Costa del Sol team, such as Darío Silva, strongly criticized Al Thani for his management of the team and the management of the Víctor Sánchez del Amo business in particular.

