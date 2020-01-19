Makoto Shinkai on Weathering With You: "I could have done better" And on the remake of Your Name ..

Share it:

Weathering With You is a hit in America, with more than $ 5 million grossed in U.S. cinemas from January 16 to today. Journalists from Polygon they did not miss the opportunity to interview the great author Makoto Shinkai which, surprisingly, revealed several background stories about the film and the "Made in USA" remake of Your Name.

To the reporter's question: "Were there any difficulties during the production of Weathering With You?", Shinkai replied:"Production was extremely difficult, as with Your Name. The problem is that in Japan there is a shortage of money, time and staff. The industry is very profitable and I think we should invest more in the sector. For Weathering With You, the workloads were exhausting, so we decided to hire an acupuncturist and therapist to take care of the workers. It was very complex".

The author went on to talk about the final result and the comparisons with the famous Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli: "I am happy with the result and how the film was received, but I think I could have done better. For example, during the screening I noticed that the audience laughed when I wanted them to laugh, but regarding the finished product I thought "Maybe I could have made some changes". Now I can't wait to work on the next film, in order to solve all those problems. As for Miyazaki, it is a comparison that I often hear, perhaps because we are both in this sector. I am very inspired by him and I also try to deal with universal themes, but I absolutely do not believe that I am at his level".

In the end Shinkai spoke about the relationship between his latest feature film and Your Name, as well as the new US remake: "I have never felt pressure on him. While I was creating Your Name I wasn't thinking about how to make a successful film, it was a simple consequence since the audience was looking for a similar product at that time. As for the Hollywood remake of Your Name, I really can't say much. I'm communicating with the production anyway, I read the script and gave my feedback. They contact me often so it's like I'm working with them, but I can't really say more. You can see they want to do something important anyway, and I can't wait to take a look at the finished product".

And what do you think of it? Have you already recovered Makoto Shinkai's latest masterpiece? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at our review of Weathering With You.