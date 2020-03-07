Makoto Shinkai double a storyboard of Weathering With You

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the incredible success of the animated film Weathering With You director Makoto Shinkai, known for Your Name, admitted in an interview that he could have done better.

The same Shinkai recently attended a dubbing session in which he gave the voice to a character who appeared in a video storyboard of Weathering With You. In the video, which you can find at the top of the news, we see Hina and Hodaka sitting, intent on eating their fried rice and setting up the site Sunshine Girl.

Soon we also see Hina's sister Nagisa entering the scene. Shinkai here wanted to give the voice, in a less pronounced tone, to Hodaka, with somewhat positive results and perhaps more in line with the character originally intended for the character in question.

We know that the video in question will also be available in the home video version which will be released in Japan starting on May 27th. Although Shinkai seems to have been disappointed with the result, Weathering With You was honored as the best animated film at the Japan Academy, also making it into the top 5 of the most profitable anime films of all time.

For the uninitiated the plot of the film follows the life of the young boy Hodaka, who on the run from home, manages to remain a writer for a small magazine. While outside the weather seems to get worse and worse, with what could be an eternal rain, Hodaka knows Hina, a girl with mysterious powers.