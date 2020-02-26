Entertainment

‘Making The Cut ', the reality show for‘ fashion victims ’comes to Amazon Prime by Heidi Klum

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn they lead ‘Making The Cut’ the ‘reality’ fashion that comes to Amazon Prime Video on March 27.
  • ‘Love is Blind’, the ‘reality’ that you can't miss on Netflix.

    Since the 'reality' world made its triumphant entrance, through television, in our lives, we have attended the premiere of a lot of types: peña that tests their fidelity, peña that is locked in a house, peña that He goes to an island to go hungry, a rock that wants to become a chef or a singer … The list is endless and everyone usually has elements that produce addiction in the viewer: drama and conflict are two of the most engaging ingredients. The last example of success has undoubtedly been ‘The island of temptations.’ Those doses of horns, ruptures and discussions of its participants have had millions of people glued to the screen for weeks and have given for many memes. However, if you go through those messes and prefer something with a little more ‘glamor’, it’s cool ‘Making The Cut’, the fashion show that comes to Amazon Prime Video, on March 27, with Heidi klum Y Tim gunn as presenters

    Making the cut, with Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and influencers like Chiara Ferragni.

    Amazon

    ‘Making The Cut’, the Amazon Prime Video program with which Heidi Klum wants you to become addicted to fashion

    What awaits you in ‘Making The Cut’? Basically fashion. This is the tocha version of ‘Sewing masters’. With no intention of detracting from this space, the new ‘reality’ of Amazon Prime It takes us to some of the main fashion capitals (New York, Paris and Tokyo) with great figures of this field as Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra, Nicole Richie Y Naomi Campbell

    ‘Making The Cut’, the fashion reality show that comes to Amazon Prime Video with Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie.

    Amazon

    Over ten episodes, a dozen entrepreneurs and designers will fight to be the best needle in the contest. The prize is very sweet, since whoever gets the title will take a million dollars to invest in his brand and create an exclusive line of clothing that is for sale in Amazon in the shop ‘Making The Cut’. We can't wait to see all those ‘lookazos’ and burn card. Are you going to resist?

