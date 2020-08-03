major developments announced in the relationship between Daryl and Carol

Share it:

Carol and Daryl are undoubtedly the two pillars of The Walking Dead, also because they are practically the last two characters left of the original group, and now showrunner Angela Kang has decided to anticipate something about their relationship.

Over the various seasons we have seen their relationship grow, through dramatic moments, misunderstandings and great gestures of friendship. Although many hope that there is also room for a sentimental agreement between Daryl and Carol, at the moment the two are in crisis: that the eleventh season (or the last episodes of TWD 10 announced by surprise) will bring substantial news ?

"The nice thing about Daryl and Carol is that they have one of the coolest relationships in the series. It's really fun to write for Norman and Melissa. I think, as it happens with any deep relationship, theirs too it can get complicated, because they can be honest with each other, and not everyone can do it. It means that the wounds they inflict are more painful. "

Regarding the future of the series, the screenwriter said: "All I want to say, without making spoilers, is that that's where they will start, and they will have a long way to go. We are writing about things right now, and we will see where it will lead us. "

Surely all this will have to do with the new friendship between Carol and Negan, a character against whom Daryl has always had mixed feelings. Their new alliance could bring about many contrasts and all that remains is to wait to see how the plot will develop.