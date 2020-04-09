Majin Buu merges with DualSense, the new PlayStation 5 controller

Share it:

If you are a gamer as well as otaku or if you also follow the game world as well as anime and manga, then you will be aware of the latest homemade announcement Sony relating to PlayStation 5 coming out soon. Announcement that showed the new controller, called "DualSense", which will accompany players in the future.

The hype, of course, among those who were frantically waiting for new news on the next Sony home console coming out later this year, is skyrocketing. The news, as it happens every time in circumstances like these, has spread like wildfire on all social channels and in newspapers and specialist blogs, reaching even to involve that slice of people who share the passion of manga and anime with that of video games.

This was the case with a famous Twitter fan artist, Boss Logic, who wanted to share on his profile the latest original creation that gave birth to an unusual fusion between, Majin Buu, one of the most iconic villains in the world of Dragon Ball Z and the aforementioned DualSense by Sony.

The idea was born from the simple reasoning that sees the plump and pink enemy, currently in the series of Super ally of our protagonists, to have the tendency, as demonstrated in the past, of merge with any being, so as to develop new power and above all a new aspect. We have seen it do it with Gotenks, Small is Gohan and, precisely based on this principle, today we see it merged with the current controller.

As you can clearly see from the photo reported at the bottom of the article, the DualSense with double coloring, white and black, has gone to constitute the part lower than Majin Buu, in this particular and exhilarating fusion.

What do you think of the funny gimmick of Boss Logic? Let us know below in the comments.

