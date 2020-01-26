Maisie Williams thought the public didn't want her for Wolfsbane's role in The New Mutants

Share it:

Since it was announced, The New Mutants has been in the spotlight of all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the film will not be part of the UCM, but of the universe of Fox X-Men, its cast of actors will assume the challenge of superhero cinema. Among them is the well-known Maisie williams, known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

Williams will give life to the mutant Rahne Sinclair, also known as Wolfsbane or Poisonous Loba in Spain, who has the ability to become a werewolf. Faced with the challenge for the young actress to assume the role of a Marvel heroine, Williams admitted in a recent interview for Digital Spy that he thought the public would not want her

"At the beginning, a long time ago, when this was beginning, my hiring was leaked," the actress begins to relate. "Fox had not even given me the approval or anything, I had only been in conversations. I took the summer of 2016 free and did not use the Internet, really, nor read anything. He left at the time and I did not look at anything."

Williams accepted the challenge without regard, despite the risk of criticism. "If people like you, then great, but you still have to do a good job. And if people don't like you, then great, but you still have to do a good job. What I thought is that in reality the people didn't love me. "

The new wolf woman from Marvel wants to outdo herself as an actress after her success in Game of Thrones. "I think getting any role as an actress is great, and getting something this big after Game of Thrones is something I'm excited for. This is going to really help me improve as an actress."

We will see more about the new mutants next day April 17th, until then, we can enjoy the new and sinister promotional image of the series.