Maisie Williams surprises fans by singing as Frozen Elsa

The famous actress Maisie Williams, who gave life to the audacious Aria Stark, surprised her numerous fans again by starring in a commercial for an all-electric Audi car, where she appears singing as Frozen Elsa.

At the beginning of the video Maisie is seen boarding the Audi E-TRON, and then being trapped in the traffic by a road accident, at the same time the music of "Let it Go" begins to play.

While the talented actress reaches high marks, the images reflect a world without traffic and pollution thanks to the use of electric cars. Therefore, more characters begin to chant the song highlighting the feeling of freedom.

Maisie shared the commercial on her social networks and commented on how much she enjoyed recording the scenes that will be presented during the Super Bowl

I had a great time filming this for Audi, strolling through Los Angeles in the all-electric Audi E-TRON Sportback. The future is electric, let the past go! ", He said.

It is worth mentioning that the song was actually performed by Idina Menzel in English, while Tini Stoesse lent her voice to the Spanish translation.

The video was already played more than eight million times in the actress's instagram, and in the official Audi USA account on YouTube, it exceeded four million views.