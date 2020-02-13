General News

 Maisie Williams says The New Mutants is a different thriller than other superhero movies

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane in The New Mutants (2020)

The shadow of uncertainty is over the movie "The New Mutants". There are many fans who are somewhat suspicious about what we will see in it, and especially with such delay, the result of the 20th Century Fox itself, plus the impact of the purchase of Walt Disney's Fox assets. The truth is that when one hears that there is going to be a delay in the premiere or launch of something, the worst begins to be feared, and that is what has happened with the mutant film.

A couple of months after its premiere in theaters, the actress has been asked Maisie williamIt's because of all those rumors that there were, especially more time ago, that they didn't put the movie in a good place. The one in charge of giving life to Wolfsbane It makes the matter less important and ensures that the delay has come from the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

It's been a long time, we shot it many years ago, but I'm very proud that it finally comes to light. It had a lot to do with the merger, I think (the movie) had a very bad reputation and people thought there was going to be something wrong with it, but honestly I think it was very affected by something that was beyond our control.

Williams continued to praise the content of the film, explaining that it is different from other superhero movies that have been released in recent years.

There are many things in it that are progressive and new for such a story. We've seen so many superhero movies and I think ‘The New Mutants’ He is proud to be a thriller rather … we are not heroes, we are boys who try to understand everything and I think that is very related to the young people of today.

The movie comes to the big screen on April 3, already under the new Fox label, called 20 Century Studios as part of the Walt Disney group.

Via information | RadioTimes

