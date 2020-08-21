Maisie Williams is happy that Game of Thrones is over: "I couldn't take it anymore!"

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview for his next film New Mutants held at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the British actress Maisie Williams said she was pleased that the award-winning HBO series game of Thrones has finally come to an end.

No controversy, of course, but just a matter of a healthier lifestyle: "I walked down the street, and every single person who recognized me would approach me and ask me, 'Tell me, what's going to happen next season?', Or 'Is Jon Snow really dead' ?, or 'Is Arya going to be blind forever ?!' All these things I absolutely couldn't talk about"confessed the actress.

"Now people just ask me what I think about the final season. As you know, there have been some complaints and even some speculation about its incredible success."

The last season of Game of Thrones it was not without controversy, with many fans unhappy with the show's final hours. Beyond this, however, the last six episodes have somehow marked the history of television, establishing the new all-time record of Emmy Awards, conquering the beauty of 32 nominations in total, a figure never reached until then since the last season of a show. Moreover, Game of Thrones 8 brought home 12 statuettes, a figure that broke the record for the highest number of awards received in an edition set by game of Thrones in the 2015-2016 season.

