Maisie Williams gives new data on 'The New Mutants'

January 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
The spin-off of the 'X-Men', 'The New Mutants', has had a rather difficult path to reach the big screen. Now, when there are still a few months left until it is officially launched, one of its protagonists, Maisie Williams, has just chatted with Digital spy about the movie, and about how he asked his partner for advice 'Game of Thrones', Sophie Turner, before embarking on it.

"I saw some 'X-Men' movies, but I didn't see them all. I don't know if it's wrong to say this on my part." Maisie added that she asked Turner what it was like to be in an 'X-Men' movie, as she had just played a young Jean Gray in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'. "She told me: 'It's something huge, very different from everything' and I said, 'But we are in' Game of Thrones' and this is a really great TV series', and yet Sophie told me: 'There is no nothing like it in the world of cinema. And it's true. "

"I don't feel like I've ever done something so big, and everyone thinks I'm in a row, but it just feels different. There's an omen of 'Let's make this huge, really special.' And it's exciting, but it's also something that I had not felt before. "

Directed by Josh Boone, director of the teenage drama 'Under the same star', 'The New Mutants' also stars Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers in 'Stranger Things'), Anya Taylor-Joy (protagonist of 'Multiple') and Henry Zaga (Brad in 'For Thirteen Reasons').

