Maisie Williams appears in 'The Owners' after 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams ended the series that gave her fame, 'Game of Thrones', last year, and it seems she has already found the place to feel comfortable: genre cinema. After 'The new mutants', which will finally be released in April, now they arrive, via Screen Rant, the first images of his new thriller Horror, 'The Owners'.

It is an adaptation of the graphic novel 'Une Nuit De Pleine Lune', by the Belgian artist Hermann and the writer Yves H, in which we will see the story of a group of young people who, on a full moon night, decide to go to an isolated house to steal their safe. Unable to open it, they attack the owners, a retired couple, so that they give them their code … but this couple is not what it seems and soon the young people will see how their lives are in danger. A synopsis that reminds us of the great 'Do not breathe' and that could mean a return to the terror of the werewolf genre.

East thriller it comes from the French director Julius Berg, being his first feature film after directing several French television series, including 'La Forêt' and 'Osmosis', by Netflix. This co-wrote the script with Matthieu Gompel, and the film will be present for its international sales at the European Film Market this week. Together with Williams, they complete the cast Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham, Ian Kenny, Jake Curran, Andrew Ellis and Stacha Hicks.

The film has been produced by Alain de la Mata, of Bluelight, with Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray as executive producers through XYZ Films, a company that also owns the rights to the film in North America.

