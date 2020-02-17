Maika Monroe stars in the series 'The Stranger'

Share it:

We met her at 'It Follows' a few years ago but Maika Monroe He has managed to gain a foothold in the world of cinema thanks to his undeniable talent. Now, after having a hard time on tapes like 'Villains' or 'Tau', the actress returns to the genre that saw her be born with a new horror series that will delight the most adept at this, 'The Stranger', whose first official trailer Just launched Quibi.

Together with Monroe, this new program stars Dane DeHaan ('Chronicle') and after seeing his first advance we can say that we are facing a kind of modern version of the 1986 classic, 'Road to Hell', changing the hitchhiker for a psycho Uber passenger.

Quibi

The series introduces us to a young and modest Uber (Monroe) driver who will be involved in her worst nightmare when a mysterious passenger who picks up in Hollywood Hills (DeHaan) gets in his car. This will become a terrifying journey with this stranger that will last about 12 hours as we sail through the sleazy belly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

The series has been written and directed by Veena Sud ('The Lie', 'Seven Seconds', 'The Killing') and is another one of the series that Quibi will present to us in his 'Movies in Chapters', series whose chapters will last ten minutes and that joins 'Survive', another thriller with Sophie Turner that we talked about recently.