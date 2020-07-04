Maid of Sker arrives in July: horror and fear, between Gothic and British folklore

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Wales Interactive team, which includes among its ranks talents who have worked on the likes of SOMA, The Bunker or Battlefield 1, presents to the public Maid of Sker.

Survival horror first-person, the title is set in a hotel located in a remote area, within whose walls a dark and macabre story will take shape taken from the British folklore. Set in 1898, Maid of Sker is particularly linked to the Welsh short story of the same name signed by the writer Elisabeth Williams. In detail, the Wales Interactive production aims to narrate the "story of a family empire fueled by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the hotel grounds".

To escape death, the protagonist will have to exploit multiple strategies stealth. To deal with disturbing creatures with incredibly developed hearing and enhanced by AI, the player will in fact have a single weapon available, represented by a sound device. At the opening of this news, you can view a gameplay trailer by Maid of Sker, to get an idea of ​​the mechanics and atmospheres proposed by this new survival horror with a Gothic layout.

Maid of Sker will bring with it its disturbing atmospheres on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a release date set for the next July 28.