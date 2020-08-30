Maid, Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson star in the new Netflix original series

Share it:

As Deadline exclusively reports, Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Nice Guys) e Nick Robinson (Jurassic World, Tuo, Simon) were chosen as the protagonists of the next one Maid, new original series with license plate Netflix developed for the streaming platform by the writer Molly Smith Metzler.

At production we will find the John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and also the LuckyChap Entertainment of Margot Robbie. Written entirely by Metzler, Maid draws inspiration from the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and Mother’s Will to Survive written by Stephanie Land. It is about Alex (Qualley), a single mother who makes a living making ends meet by working for a cleaning company. Everything is mainly a story through her point of view, and according to the first details Maid will be a beautiful, gritty, lively and stimulating exploration of poverty in America Nowadays.

Robinson’s role has not yet been confirmed, but we know that for him and Qualley it will be a real reunion after Rashid Johnson’s Native Son, film HBO for which they had already collaborated together last year. In addition to writing it, Metzler will also serve as executive producer on the project and lo will curate as showrunner.

There is no official release date for Maid yet.