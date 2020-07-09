Mai Shiranui gets hot with this Ashlynne Dae unveiled cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just as in the world of anime and manga, erotic fanservice is often used in the videogame world, making female characters become attractive and poorly dressed. This has led to the creation of many risque or even erotic cosplay, like that of Mai Shiranui that we are going to introduce you.

Mai Shiranui was born as an arcade fighter Fatal Fury 2, also joining The King of Fighters. By now his career has been consolidated for years since he appears since 1992 in various titles, over thirty, also becoming one of the best known characters of the Fatal Fury brand.

Ashlynne Dae, cosplayer who has already shown her skills and her physique with One-Punch Man and with Meiko's cosplay from Prison School, in recent days has published two photos on her Instagram account for a miniset dedicated precisely to Mai Shiranui cosplay. In the first photo we see the girl in the classic red uniform with white borders, not very opaque and that allows a glimpse of the breast and thighs. In the second photo, this dress completely disappears to leave the model completely naked, even if partially covered by some fans.

A cosplay by Mai Shiranui undoubtedly very sexy and provocative.