Mai Nakahara, the voice of Nagisa, celebrates her birthday

On February 23 in Japan, the voice actress and singer Mai Nakahara celebrated his fortieth birthday. Although the artist did not make a publication through her official Twitter account, she did respond to some publications made by accounts of other franchises, such as the one where her role was cited in Higurashi no Naku Koro ni.

Even about my dog ​​… .. Thank you!

“Higurashi When They Cry” Thank you. https://t.co/oUHETb7ywz — Mai Nakahara (@mai__nakahara) February 23, 2021

Mai Nakahara was born on February 23, 1981 in Hyogo Prefecture, and has been a voice actress and singer since 2001, currently affiliated with the representation agency. I’m Enterprise. As a singer she is affiliated with the record label Lantis, where it has been in activity since 2002.

Nakahara has excelled in multiple leading roles in her nearly twenty-year professional career, including Chitose Nanbu in Amaenaide yo !!, Nagisa Furukawa en CLANNAD, Juvia Lockser en Fairy Tail, Yuu Kashima en Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun, Rena Ryuuguu en Higurashi no Naku Koro ni, Haruno Yukinoshita en Oregairu, Y Mai Tokiha in Mai-HiME, to name a few.

He has also participated in the interpretation of musical themes such as Amaenaide yo !!, Ladies versus Butlers!, Photokano, Shirobako Y Taishou Yakyuu Musume., to name a few. Although Nakahara did not perform the closing theme of CLANNAD, entitled “Dango Daikazoku”, he did interpret it within his dialogues in the series.

