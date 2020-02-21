Mahershala Ali has a new movie on Apple TV +: 'Swan Song'

Share it:

The winning actor of two Oscar Awards who conquered us both on the big screen with 'Green Book' and in the small one with 'True Detective' has a new project in hand with another Hollywood winner, the director Benjamin Cleary, who in 2016 received the golden statuette for his short film 'Stutterer'. Mahershala Ali will star in the filmmaker's debut opera, 'Swan Song', which will come to us through Apple TV +.

"We are tremendously grateful to work with Mahershala Ali and Ben on this project that invites the reflection, and we’re sure he’ll be a conversation starter, ”the tape producers have stated, Adam Shulman Y Jacob Perlin Although we already know who will be the protagonist of this film that will invite reflection, details about the plot have not yet been made public. We only know that will be set in a near future and that It will explore how far people are able to reach and how much they are able to sacrifice for those they want.

As filming will begin in the spring of this year, we will surely be able to offer some more information about this new work by Mahershala Ali that will swell a little more Catalogue with which Apple TV + is trying to gain a foothold in the world of platforms streaming and where this year we will see titles like the reboot from Steven Spielberg from 'Amazing Tales', a series with Chris Evans or a "thriller Labor "by Ben Stiller.