Magneto destroys a Sentinel in this spectacular figurine of the world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of figurines and action figures is quite varied and oscillates between Funko POP figures, replicated with particular dimensions, to the most faithful and high quality reproductions. In the middle there is obviously a universe of material suitable for every taste. And in this universe one appears new statuette linked to the X-Men.

Despite the many diatribes and internal civil wars, led by many mutant leaders, the world of X-Men he also sees a unique enemy for this new step of humanity: the Sentinels. These robotic creatures annihilate anyone with a mutant gene, forcing Professor Xavier and his team to form alliances with the historic friend-enemy Magneto.

In this new figurine, Magneto unleashes all his fury on a sentry, almost completely destroyed. The Marvel Comics X-Men Diorama Magneto Statue has a cost of $ 239.99, or about 215 euros and will be ready in December 2020; however, pre-orders are already available. Magneto is presented on a scale of 1 to 10, with 31 cm in height, 24 in width, 22 in thickness and 800 grams in weight.

Iron Studios created an X-Men statuette rich in details and made sure to present the well-known Magneto in two versions: the first with the iconic helmet and the second without. In the world of comics, however, the announcement of the X of Swords crossover is fresh.