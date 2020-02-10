General News

 Magik stars in the new images of The New Mutants

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
We add a new batch of images of "The New Mutants" thanks to the Twitter account dedicated to the film, this time focusing attention on Illyana Rasputin, better known as Magik, the character played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Magik is a demonic sorceress and one of the most well-known mutants, although it has generally been more associated with the alignment of the New Mutants than the X-Men, like that "second generation of mutants." She is also the little sister of Colossus. In the comics, Magik is especially powerful thanks to his powers of interdimensional teleportation and magic. His darkest side emerged when he spent a season in the demonic kingdom of Limbo.

In one of the images we also see her drawing the walls of her room, as advanced in an earlier image of the film. Here you can see seemingly the Kremlin.

Image of Magik in The New Mutants (2019)

Image of Magik in The New Mutants (2019)

Image of Magik in The New Mutants (2019)

