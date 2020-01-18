Magician performs forbidden trick and almost dies in the "Got Talent" (VIDEO) program

A Spanish magician was about to die drowned, when he performed one of the most difficult tricks during the program Got Talent

The Spanish Pedro Volta went to the program Telecinco and after its presentation confesó that was about to die in his act.

Volta He entered a tank full of water, during his presentation, tied his hands and feet. However, when he tried to escape, he couldn't do it, He lost his keys and ran out of air.

When the security elements of Got talent They realized what happened and quickly came to support him, while the spectators looked terrified at what was happening.

For local media, Volta confessed that he had a syncope during the trick and said he would never try again, since it is not the first time he has a bad experience in it.

A year ago, the magician tried to do the same trick, however, it also went wrong and he lost consciousness. On this occasion, Pedro Volta He was in the semifinal of the program when he made his presentation.

While, Got talent It has been criticized by several viewers, as they allow presentations that put the lives of the participants at risk.

