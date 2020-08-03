Magical Girl Howling Moon: special promotion for the manga with the Jade Robin cosplay

Share it:

Shoji Saito is a designer famous for his work on Highschool of the Dead and other manga, including Triage X prepared together with Kenji Saito. The duo is about to return to Italy thanks to Planet Manga which, in a live broadcast in which Spy x Family was also revealed, will publish the manga Magical Girl Howling Moon.

During the presentation, Panini Comics released some details on the volumes of the Saito's work. The first volume of Magical Girl Howling Moon will be released in November 2020 with a cost of 7 euros, but will also receive a particular variant cover. This is confirmed by the famous cosplayer Giada Robin as she will be on the cover.

Panini Comics and Giada Robin have in fact announced this collaboration where the Italian model will be the official cosplayer of Kaguya, protagonist of Magical Girl Howling Moon, and the photos of this disguise will be the cover of the variant edition. It will be the first time that such a variant cover will debut in Italy and there is certainly attention for this particular advertising move by Panini Comics.

