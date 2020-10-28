Magica Doremì: new trailer confirms the release date of the film

The witches of Magic Doremì for the twentieth anniversary of the series. A small video trailer confirms the release date of the series already postponed due to problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s see it together.

The trailer shows three apparently completely different girls but each in possession of a colored gem, the three protagonists are between 20 and 30 years old which suggests that the target of the work could be fans of the original series now grown, they are also shown the heroines of the original series, but it is still unclear what will cross the paths of the main characters of the film and the witches protagonists of the saga. The trailer also reconfirms the release date of the work in Japanese theaters, previously scheduled for May 15, 2020, now set for November 13, 2020.

The new film by Magic Doremì, titled Looking for Magical DoReMi, will be produced by Toei Animation and directed by Junichi Sato, who previously directed the original series, and Yu Kamatani, formerly director of the episodes of the Precure series.

The original anime series born in 1999 tells the adventures of a clumsy girl, Doremì Harukaze, who ran into a witch mistakenly transforms her into a frog. The girl will then be involved in a series of trainings and exams to become a witch herself and get the frog back to its original form.

In Italy Magica Doremì was bought by Mediaset and broadcast since 2002 on Italia 1.

People who grew up with the original work might be interested in reliving their childhood with this film, what do you think? in conclusion, for Toei Animation fans, I report the review of The Legend of the White Serpent, the first film by the manufacturer.