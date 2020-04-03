Magic: Wizards changes the name of a card to the coronavirus

Share it:

We are close to enjoying the new set of Magic: The Gathering. Or in other words, from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, a collection that stands out for the fact that it has a very special license for lovers of the Tohjo Kaiju universe. What does that mean? As simple as monsters as charismatic as Godzila, Mothra or Rodran will appear.

However, there has been a slight problem regarding one of those monsters. Specifically with Void Beckoner, which appears in the promotional version as Spacegodzilla. If you are familiar with the cult monsters of Japan, you will know that the attack of this colossus in the movies is called "Corona Beam", which causes that Wizards has chosen the name of "Spacegodzilla, Death Corona" for the letter of this monster. And of course, it is a major problem now that we are with the coronavirus crisis.

This is a coincidence, obviously, considering that we are talking about a decision that was made several months before the launch of this new collection. But it is a coincidence that must be corrected. And that's why the company has announced that it will change the name of the letter through streaming on its official Twitch account. As they comment, the new name of the letter will be Spacegodzilla, Void Invader.

In any case, the letter with the original name has already been printed, so that the first remittances come with the original name. And that is also causing problems with the issue of reselling and speculation. In fact, in stores like CardMarket, you can find those original cards at prices equal to or greater than 300 euros.

On the other hand, Wizards of the Coast also revealed that the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths will remain the same in its digital format, reaching MTG Arena and MTG Online on April 16, 2020. As for the physical format, the The launch of the collection is delayed until May 15 in some territories, such as North America, South America and Europe.