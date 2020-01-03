Magic: We unveil a new "Theros beyond death" card

Share it:

All fans of Magic: The Gathering we have marked on the calendar the releases of the new collections, which occur every few months. We've been enjoying Eldraine's Throne for a few months now, the previous collection of letters, where we visited a map where fantasy and folk tales gave rise to letters and mechanics never seen before. But this time we changed the plane in a somewhat radical way, although those of us who have been playing for some time, it sounds to us where we are going: Theros beyond death (Theros Beyond Death).

Theros is a plan based on classical Greek culture, where minotaurs, satyrs, heroes and gods live. The latter exert their force on mortals to obtain their most absolute devotion, but Elspeth, a planeswalker fallen in combat on our previous journey through Theros has not yet said his last word. This is only possible because the line that separates the world from the living from the dead is increasingly diffuse, so, not only Elspeth, many of the creatures are escaping from the underworld.

It is in this situation that the main mechanics of the collection are based: Escapatoria. Letters that have an escape can be thrown from the cemetery paying their mana cost, in addition to paying the additional cost by exiling other letters from the cemetery. An example of a letter with escape would be the letter that we reveal exclusively, and that would be part of the collection of Theros Beyond Death: the Ash Phoenix.

The Ash Phoenix is ​​a red card that two red mana and one colorless one is a creature with strength and endurance 2 that flies and is in a hurry, that is, it can attack the same turn we cast it. In addition, for 3 mana you can get a +2 by force, in case we need to scratch any damage during the game. When we use the four-man escape ability, he returns to the battlefield with a + 1 / + 1 counter on it, which would make him a 3/3. Normally in the standard format there is usually a monorroja deck, fast, with low cost creatures and that they are in a hurry to try to reduce the rival before he can realize it.

It is in this type of deck where the ash Phoenix can find its place, due to its speed and its evasion, since it flies, but it would also be easy to return it to the battlefield with escape because these decks are supported by lots of snapshots destined to Destroy and do damage. We will see how Theros' launch beyond death affects the format and what types of decks arise.

Few days left to enjoy Theros beyond death, either for its launch or for its presentation tournaments, so stay tuned for IGN Spain to know all the news of Magic.