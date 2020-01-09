Magic: The Gathering goes to ARPG Diablo style with Magic: Legends

Share it:

The Magic: The Gathering franchise, known for the collectible card game, makes the leap to the action RPG with a style very similar to that of the Diablo license now that the first trailer of Magic: Legends moving.

This work of Cryptic Studios, responsible for City Of Heroes and Star Trek Online, was announced in the latest edition of the Game Awards as a new MMO, something that does not seem to be appreciated at all in this first look where we do see an action RPG that It seems to have cooperative play.

The community most attached to Magic is not exactly happy with what has been seen in this first demonstration of what this new video game has to offer. In the coming weeks we will know more and see if he is able to convince the skeptics.

If the proposal has caught your attention you can sasapland up to try the beta of the game.