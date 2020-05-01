Magic Record: Review of the spin-off of Madoka Magica

Share it:

If we were to make a list of most important souls of the last decade, true pillars of the sector capable of inevitably influencing all subsequent productions, Puella Magi Madoka Magica would certainly end there. Broadcast from January to April 2011 on Japanese TV, and acquired in our country by Dynit which has also published it in home video dubbed in Italian, the anime revolutionized the maho shojo genre (also called Majokko), until then rather conservative, proposing a darker and more cruel approach characterized by a complex and multilayered plot and by an extraordinary, surreal and psychedelic visual sector.

An important legacy

Puella Magi Madoka Magica born from the encounter of four undisputed protagonists of the modern anime landscape, collected here in the pseudonym "Magic Quartet": director Akiyuki Shinbo, screenwriter Gen Urobuchi, character designer Ume Aoki and the animation studio Shaft, known mainly for his work on the famous series Monogatari taken from the novels of Nisioisin.

The union of these incredible talents, to which we must add the splendid music of the composer Yuki Kajiura, has produced a true masterpiece, a unicum considered by many to be unrepeatable and which instead after only two years, in 2013, was surpassed by the film Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Part 3 – The history of the rebellion. A controversial work, which has divided (and still divides) the same fanbase but of absolute quality, which brings to an end the events of Madoka and companions started in the animated series.

We come to the present day. After its first release as a video game for the mobile market, Record Magic: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story (from now on Magic Record for convenience) arrives on our screens as an animated adaptation, giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves again in the atmosphere of a unique and fascinating franchise. Will it have lived up to expectations? Let's find out.

Same atmosphere, new faces

Magic Record born as turn-based role-playing video game for the mobile market, developed by f4samurai for Android and iOS operating systems and published on 22 August 2017 in Japan by Aniplex, still unpublished in the European market. Animated adaptation by the studio Shaft, announced in September 2018 and originally scheduled for 2019, aired from January 4 to March 28, 2020 on the Japanese television network for the direction of Gekidan Inu Curry (pseudonym of two ex-Gainax artists who also worked on the original series) and Yukihiro Miyamoto. Over 13 episodes, Magic Record was renewed for a second season, and was fired in our country by Dynit who released it in simulcast subtitled in Italian on the VVVVID platform.

Record Magic, set in the same universe as Madoka Magica, tells the story of the high school student Iroha Tamaki, become a magical girl committed to fighting Witches after making a wish that she herself doesn't remember.

While investigating this mystery, which seems related to the disappearance of his younger sister, Iroha arrives in the city of Kamihama, a place where the Witches are much more powerful than normal and where rumors have come that there is a way to save magical girls from their inevitable fate. In the course of her research, the protagonist will meet many friends and allies such as the mysterious and (apparently) cold Yachiyo Nanami.

A pale reflection

In this new animated brand iteration Magical Madoka it is unfortunately most of the staff who made the progenitor special were absent. Akiyuki Shinbo is missing from the director, here credited only to the supervision of the animations, the incredible talent of Yuki Kajiura is missing from the soundtrack (here replaced by Takumi Ozawa), but above all the unmistakable imprint of Gen Urobuchi in history is missing, perhaps the one who most of all contributed to the revolution of the maho shojo genre now 9 years ago. Of the group Magic Quartet only the Shaft studio remained, while the development of the series was handled (both as a direction and as a screenplay) by the duo Gekidan Inu Curry. A change in the staff is not insignificant, and which unfortunately has affected the final result.

Record Magic turns out to be a disappointing anime after all. Unable to find a precise identity during its 13 episodes and victim of the heavy legacy on his shoulders, the work is only a pale reflection of the magic and grandeur of past iterations. But even without the inconvenient (and in some ways unfair, given its spin-off nature) comparison with the original series and its sequel film, Magic Record leaves a bad taste in the mouth because of an initially promising story (the first episode is excellent and makes you want to continue) but handled badly and without biting. A narrative that has the serious defect of getting too late and stopping on the most beautiful, postponing all developments and final judgment to the second season already announced.

They don't help the characters. While the first series focused on a few protagonists, all characterized in an impeccable way, here we have an abundance of figures for the most part stereotyped who struggle to stand out and leave their mark on the viewer.

The protagonist Iroha Tamaki, despite the graceful character design and the excellent performance of the voice actress Momo Asakura, is probably one of the most inept that have been seen in the genre, always at the mercy of the events of history and devoid of personality. Things are better for Yachiyo Nanami, who we can consider in all respects the second heroine of Magic Record, which, however, is on balance a pale imitation of the much more memorable Homura Akemi of the first series.

The magic of Shaft

The only aspect where Magic Record it does not disappoint it is, as one might have expected, the visual one. Confirming itself as one of the most creative Japanese animation studios with an immediately recognizable stylistic imprint, a real breeding ground for talents in the sector, Shaft gives us once again a splendid artistic sector.

A visual wonder characterized by high quality drawings and animations, dreamlike, surreal and nightmare moments in the fight against witches (as per the franchise tradition) inspired by the animation of Eastern Europe, as well as a couple of spectacular transformation sequences of the girls in their magical costumes who pay homage to the genre like Sailor Moon. A remarkable job that finds its own climax in the last, spectacular episode.

Even here, however, not all that glitters is gold. If it is true that visually Magic Record reaches artistic heights of a certain weight, it is equally true unfortunately that, unlike the original series (and attached film), all this splendor is ultimately only an empty exercise in style, not being supported by content up to par.

This series is probably an excellent example of the famous saying "the dress does not make the monk", because more than appearance matters the substance, here unfortunately deficient. Even when this gap in the closing bars could have been minimized, the anime prefers to resort to a useless fanservice that fails its goal. Aspect on which we say no more so as not to spoil your vision.