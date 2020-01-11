Magic Legends: the Mind Mage at the center of the new gameplay movie

Share it:

We talk again about Magic: Legends, the new MMO action RPG announced a few weeks ago on the occasion of The Game Awards 2019. After showing us a first gameplay movie, the development team has in fact published a brand new gameplay movie that we show one of the available classes in action: the Mind Mage.

In the video, we can see this wizard move around the game world without ever touching the ground. Like any character belonging to its class, the Mind Mage has a rich series of magical ranged attacks and powerful area shots capable of damaging all opponents located within the area of ​​effect. The video also shows us in motion what appears to be an accompanying creature, or the Gryphon. Looking carefully at the interface, it seems that this is not a kind of pet, but a creature evoked by the magician and that can be controlled by pressing a button. As you can clearly see in the gameplay, the usefulness of the Griffin in battle is undoubted, since thanks to its size it can sweep away the most delicate enemies in a few shots. It also seems that the player may decide to be accompanied by some archers and soldiers controlled by artificial intelligence, even if they still do not know all the details on the operation of this system.

We remind you that Magic: Legends will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in the course of 2020.