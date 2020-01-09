Magic Legends: the first video shows the characters and gameplay like Diablo

Share it:

A few weeks after the announcement of Magic Legends at the Game Awards 2019, the leaders of Perfect World Entertainment show us the very first gameplay scenes of their next, ambitious role-playing action destined to land on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One during 2020.

The Legends project will go back to the epic of Magic the Gathering to expand its boundaries through a series of fantasy adventures to be experienced as instances of a giant MMORPG.

The journey to be made for become a Planeswalker it will be full of obstacles, as Perfect World confirms by immortalizing the frantic combat system on which the playful harness will rest. Crossing the numerous Magic Legends Multiverse plans, it will be up to the user to choose the path to take to acquire the powers and skills necessary to continue their journey.

Legends' real-time combat system will be based on the control of the chaos and on the strategic choice of the spells to use: the thread that links this online RPG action to the card games of the Magic series will ensure that players experience an ever-changing range of skills and special moves through therandom extraction of spells present in their own Digital library, an operation that will repeat itself with each mission or instance online. Fantasy lovers will be happy to know that during the TGA 2019 D&D Dark Alliance was also announced, an action adventure veined with role-playing elements that is linked to the series of Dungeon & Dragons.