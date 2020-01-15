Magic Legends is released in 2021 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One: the Beta phase has been revealed

Share it:

Through the pages of the official website of Magic Legends, the authors of Cryptic Studios set the release period of their ambitious for 2021

action role at Diablo but confirm the desire to launch soon a Beta testing phase for all those who want to try the title preview.

There Magic Legends beta should leave no later than spring 2020, involving as many of those who wish to participate as possible by indicating their e-mail address on the official GDR website once they have subscribed to the newsletter.

The next MMORPG of Perfect World Entertainment will be related to the series of Magic the Gathering and will offer an extremely wide range of weapons, equipment, abilities and spells to unlock through a system based on the management of a digital Grimoire with cards that will represent the arsenal and the powers that can be used by users in each mission.

During the Beta phase, test participants will be able to wear the clothes of the Geomancer and the Mind Mage of Magic Legends. As for any similar initiative, the guys from the Cryptic studios will draw inspiration from the suggestions and indications of those who will try their hand at the Beta to improve the gaming experience in the months that separate us from the release of Magic Legends on PC and console.