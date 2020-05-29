Magic Johnson Joined Repudiation for Death of African American in Police Abuse Case

Share it:

Magic Johnson joined the repudiation of the death of an African American citizen at the hands of the police (AP)

The United States is convulsed. And not only because over the weeks it became the epicenter of the pandemic of coronavirus It has already infected more than 1,500,000 infected and caused the death of more than 100,000 people throughout the territory. Some days ago, a new case of police abuse of power generated outrage from the African American people in all the country.

Last Tuesday, George Floyd died after a police officer held him immobilized for several minutes with his knee around his neck.. Although the African American citizen yelled at the authorities "I can't breathe!", the Minneapolis security personnel who acted in this manner held him until he was killed.

One of the first athletes who joined the request for justice for what happened with Floyd was Lebron James, one of the best players in the NBA today. In the last hours a history of the American basketball was added as it is Magic Johnson. The remembered number 32 of the Los Angeles Lakers joined the claim made by the current leader of the angelina franchise and left a meaningful message on his Twitter account.

"George Floyd was clearly killed by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see murdered black men on national television? This has been going on for far too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not as animals on the street, ”he mentioned in the first part of his rejection.

And he added: "These men are our parents, children, brothers, uncles, human beings inhumanly treated by those who are supposed to protect and serve. Where are we supposed to put on video the gamut of emotions we experience seeing black men die? ”

Magic Johnson's rejection of the murder of an African American citizen – part 1

Magic Johnson's rejection of the murder of an African American citizen – part 2

As with James in the present, Magic was always one of the most recognized North American athletes for his help and support to the African American community.. Last weekend it was confirmed that the five-time NBA champion during the 1980s will donate $ 100 million to the neediest people in the United States who suffer from the economic crisis that came hand in hand with the advance of the pandemic. This donation will be made through the company EquiTrust Life Insurance, of which it is the majority shareholder.

Beyond LeBron and Johnson, another of the stars of the present of the most famous basketball league in the world also spoke out for what happened with the death of the African American citizen at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Stephen Curry, a figure of the Golden State Warriors, also used his personal Instagram account to issue his release for what happened with Floyd.

“If this image doesn't bother you and makes you angry, then I don't know what. I have seen many people talk and try to express how fed up and angry they are. All good and good, but it is the same reality in which we live. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George did not deserve to die. George asked for help and was simply ignored, which speaks loudly and clearly that his black life did not matter. George was assassinated. George was not human for that cop who took his life slowly and decisively, Wrote the chosen one twice as the most valuable player in the NBA, who accompanied his words with an image of the police suffocating the man who finally lost his life with his knee.

Stephen Curry and his defense for the death of George Floyd

After what happened, the streets of the city located in the western United States filled with people who began to march for the death of the African-American citizen. At the same time, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired the four security officers who were involved in the events, including the uniformed man featured in videos that went viral around the world.

