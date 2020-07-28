Maggie will return but she will be very different, Scott Gimple anticipates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The trailer of the final episode of The Walking Dead 10 had anticipated the return of Maggie. Now that AMC has extended the tenth season by six more episodes, it is likely that it will be given even more space, but apparently there will be something different about her.

"Will return in the shoes of a new character in a way, which is pretty cool. All the things that influenced and changed it are part of a story we want to tell ", revealed series producer and screenwriter Scott Gimple, during an interview for Comicbook.

Maggie had temporarily left the series during the ninth season, and after a six-year time jump Siddiq explained that he had abandoned Hilltop to help Georgie and a new community. We don't know what happened to her in the meantime, and it will be interesting to find out what her reaction will be at the sight of the devastation left by Alpha, Beta and the Whisperers.

"The dynamics she left when she left they are no longer the dynamics he will find when he returns, and for her in particular it will be like when you leave school for a year and when you return you realize that they have all changed. "

She herself was a source of conflict before departure, and it is likely that not everyone will welcome her return in the best way. Furthermore, we will have to see how he will react to the sight of Negan, a character who caused her great pain and who is now out of prison.