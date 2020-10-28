Maggie Grace, interpreter of Althea, has become a mother

After the events of the third episode of Fear The Walking Dead 6, we are waiting to find out how the story of the group of survivors will continue, in the meantime Maggie Grace posted a photo of her son on Instagram.

The actress, known by fans of the series for being the face of the Althea character, shared on her official profile the first shot that portrays her with her son, along with this message in view of the upcoming American elections. Here’s what he wrote in the post you find at the bottom of the news: “These are the best mornings. The transformation into a parent was the most important and beautiful experience of my life“.

He then continues, speaking of the current situation: “Having a child in 2020 is a special experience. We hope to leave him a better, more humane world, and we want to give him the means to change it. We vote for leaders that our children can admire. Please vote“.

Meanwhile the events of the protagonists of the AMC series, as you could read in our previous news, Dwight was at the center of the third episode of Fear The Walking Dead 6, while the next episode will make its debut on November 1st, in Italy it will be available instead in the course of 2021.