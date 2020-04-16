Entertainment

Maggie falls in love in the first harmless short of 'The Simpsons' on Disney +

April 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
'The Simpsons' is from Disney. Saying this at this point is not news but if we think about it carefully it is a situation that still seems strange to us. Perhaps for this reason, the giant has made a certain effort that the thirties series has a prominent presence on Disney +.

In fact, a few days ago it came to the platform 'Playing with Destiny' ('Playdate with Destiny'), the new short film starring Maggie Simpson (who already starred in the award-winning 'Maggie's Longest Day') and the first to arrive as a Disney + original.


The death of the Simpsons on paper: the end of Bongo Comics

Originally released in American theaters as the short before 'Onward', Pixar's latest film (another step on the road to flirting), 'Playing with Fate' puts the little girl back in the center family baby on a romantic adventure in diapers.

The premise is simple. Marge takes Maggie to the park and meets Hudson, who saves her from the chaos of the swings. The crush is automaticBut the game day / first big date ends and the uncertainty reigns, will the lovers see each other again?

The harmless Simpson of 2020

David Silverman, dean director of the yellow family, is in charge of directing this short film as it did with the one in 2013. However, if we expect something as original and intelligent as 'Maggie's Longest Day' we will be disappointed.

READ:  Announced 86: the war between the Republic and the Empire becomes an anime

'Playing with destiny' Perfectly encapsulates what 'The Simpsons' are today. They continue to inspire the odd laugh, but it's generally a fairly harmless series. And, considering the initial destination of the short, this one is more harmless than usual.

Definitely, we have a little fun (manages to get some laughter) with good animation in a translation of the tropes of romantic comedy (or without comedy) to the world and the characteristics of babies. With no more ambition than that but that sets us the perfect example of what we can expect from some Simpsons produced by Disney.

