Mafia Definitive Edition will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X

Yesterday 2K Games and Hangar 13 have released a new gameplay video of Mafia Definitive Edition, arriving in September on PC and current generation consoles. And what about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?

He answers this question William Haden Blackman, president of the Hangar 13 study, stating that "at the moment we have nothing to announce on the matter, we certainly want to see Mafia on as many platforms as possible but everything will also depend on the success of the Definitive Edition and on the possible need or not for a new update."

Blackman confirms that the game will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X "as required by hardware manufacturers"however there is (yet?) nothing to announce regarding any optimizations or ad hoc versions for next-gen platforms.

For more information, see our preview of the Mafia Definitive Edition, the studio led by Blackman has created a real faithful remake of the original, respecting the history and spirit of Mafia, presenting everything with a more modern look as regards the gameplay and the technical sector. Mafia Definitive Edition is released on September 25 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.