Mafia Definitive Edition thinks of nostalgics: Classic Difficulty announced

After a rather limited time delay, the remake of the first Mafia is preparing to become available on the videogame market, with contents that aim to satisfy both veterans of the saga and new players.

After offering an in-depth picture of what the gameplay of Mafia: Definitive Edition will be, the development team has now presented a feature designed for users most linked to the original work: the Classical difficulty. The latter aims to offer players a high level of challenge, able to test their skills and reflexes, without however this being artificial or unmotivated. "Looking back at it today, the original game is incredibly challenging"- declares Prakash Choraria, of Hangar 13 – "With Classic difficulty we wanted to offer something that was still challenging, but smoothing out some elements that could have made the game frustrating".

Among the characteristics of the Classical Difficulty there is for example a reduction or elimination of some of the mechanisms that facilitate the driving cars or motorcycles. No indicator will support the search for the correct route, while the police will be much more vigilant and decidedly less lenient towards traffic violations. To chase a runaway car, cops will also resort to road blocks, whose breakthrough will be made more dangerous by the lower resistance of the vehicles to impact. In addition, walking through Lost Heaven will also require more attention: i enemies they do not appear on the minimap, they are more aggressive and more skilled. Handling weapons will require special care: change charger in fact, it is equivalent to permanently losing the unused ammunition inside!

Mafia: Definitive Edition will arrive next September on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game does not seem to be the only project in the pipeline at the Hangar 13 team: recent statements by the software house have in fact made us think of a future announcement of Mafia 4.