Mafia Definitive Edition: Story trailer arriving during Opening Night Live

August 26, 2020
Garry
The Hangar 13 developers confirm their participation in Gamescom 2020: the Mafia Definitive Edition Narrative Trailer will be broadcast during the Opening Night Live.

After the first 4K gameplay video of Mafia Definitive Edition, the next video packaged by the US software house will focus on Tommy Angelo and on the secondary characters who will help shape the story of the remake of this now historic action.

Compared to the original masterpiece created by Daniel Varva (who will not be involved in the development of this title), the Definitive Edition of Mafia will boast a completely rewritten graphic sector and a playful system enriched by the presence of new contents that will expand the perimeter of the story and of the gameplay. Among the interventions promised by Hangar 13, we also mention the more intense action scenes, some brand new animations, one re-orchestrated soundtrack and a reinterpretation of the dialogues of Tommy Angelo and the NPCs.

The announcement of Hangar 13’s participation in the Gamescom 2020 comes after the words, pronounced in recent days by the same American authors, on the need to achieve success with Mafia Definitive Edition to ensure a future for the series.

