Mafia Definitive Edition, rich gameplay: the remake in action!

About a month after the game’s release date, let’s look Thomas Angelo get back into action in the remake of the first chapter of the Mafia series.

Pending the publication of the game, our Francesco Fossetti accompanies you to discover the remake developed by the team of Hangar 13. In its Definitive Edition, the iconic gangster game re-proposes the title in a revised and expanded version, with a graphic sector completely rebuilt and enriched. But not only that, the adventure also boasts new tricks on the front of the gameplay. While remaining faithful to the original material, the team also did not hesitate to introduce some small variations on the front of the film script. For all the details on the game, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the rich tried Mafia: Definitive Edition created by our Giuseppe Arace.

To watch the game in action, we leave you in the hands of our Francesco Fossetti, who tried the title live on Everyeye’s Twitch Channel. If you have not had the opportunity to attend the live show, don’t worry: directly at the opening of this news and on the Everyeye On Demand YouTube Channel you can find the complete replica. The video offers an interesting overview of almost two hours of playing Mafia: Definitive Edition: we therefore wish you a good vision!