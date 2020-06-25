Mafia Definitive Edition: revealed the changes made to gunplay and difficulty

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It looks like that Hangar 13 did not just give a few graphic tweaks to Mafia Definitive Editionremake of the old 2K title, but which has also made several changes to the gameplay, so as to improve it and allow anyone to have fun.

The combat system, for example, it has been completely revisited and is now very similar to that seen in Mafia 3, complete with cover support. However, it seems that the developers do not want to simplify the game too much and have confirmed that the challenge level will be high even on normal difficulty. If, however, you don't like titles that are too difficult, don't give up, since in the title there will be numerous options unrelated to the simple selection of the difficulty (a bit as seen in the recent The Last of Us Part 2) and which allow you to modify various parameters of the game among which we also find the Police. The player will in fact be given the opportunity to reduce the aggressiveness of the policemen and their presence around the map, so as to play freely without having to constantly pay attention to their driving style and not to have incorrect behavior.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from next August 28, 2020 in the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Have you already seen the Mafia Definitive Edition trailer shown a few days ago at the PC Gaming Show?