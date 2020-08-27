Mafia Definitive Edition, return to Lost Heaven: we tried the demo

Share it:

Eighteen years later we returned to Lost Heaven to try a demo of Mafia Definitive Edition, pending the release of the remake scheduled for September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here are our impressions.

Returning to Lost Heaven after all this time has had a certain effect, since in those streets an entire generation of gamers has lived one of the most representative criminal epics of our medium. After trying the demo for about three hours, we can say with some confidence that the title has acquired further charm thanks to a considerable visual modernization, which reverently reinterprets the original material taking it to new heights.

Hangar 13 has kept the narrative plot almost completely unaltered, and then proceeded to a dutiful updating of the shooting mechanics doing a great job, even if there is no lack of problems related to the feedback of the shots. We also saw some uncertainty in the behavior of artificial intelligence, but our desire to get our hands on Mafia Definitive Edition on September 25th has not waned at all. You will know more by looking at it Video Preview at the beginning of the news and reading the report of the test of Mafia Definitive Edition edited by our Giuseppe Arace.