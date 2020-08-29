Mafia Definitive Edition: new gameplay scenes from the Gamescom video

Share it:

During the Future Games Show, the developers of Hangar 13 showed unedited gameplay scenes from Mafia Definitive Edition, the remake of the iconic 2K action.

The new video packaged by the Californian development house opens a window on the criminal dimension of the Definitive Edition of Mafia to let us observe some scraps of gameplay and sequences related to the main story with the protagonist Tommy Angelo.

The current-gen makeover of Mafia will boast a rewritten graphic sector, new animations, shootings magazines and “modernized”, one re-orchestrated soundtrack and the complete reinterpretation of the dialogues between the protagonist and the secondary characters. There will also be additions to the plot and the content experience to be lived both in the story and in the exploration of the city that will be the backdrop to Tommy’s epic.

Mafia Definitive Edition is scheduled to launch on September 25 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In case you missed it, we refer you to the latest Mafia Definitive Edition Story Trailer, also shown during Gamescom 2020.