Mafia Definitive Edition: its success will determine the future of the series, for Hangar 13

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a recent interview granted to SegmentNext, the authors of Hangar 13 candidly admitted that the future of the Mafia series will be determined by the reception reserved for the Definitive Edition of the first, immortal chapter.

Aware of the enormous expectations nurtured by fans who await Mafia Definitive Edition, the representatives of the US software house have opened a window on future of this iconic saga specifying that “We really hope fans enjoy our Definitive Edition. If all goes well, we may be able to channel our energy into a new chapter.”.

In emphasizing the concept, the spokespersons of the team di Hangar 13 confirm that they are working on a new project and explain that “We know our team would be really excited to make another Mafia game if the opportunity arises. In the meantime, we’re working on another project. We can’t tell you anything about it yet, but just say we are. really enthusiastic “.

The release of the current-gen remake ofepic of Tommy Angelo is expected in the second half of September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Did you know that Mafia Definitive Edition will also have the Classic Difficulty? Waiting to learn more about the future of this series, we refer you to our special on the first gameplay of Mafia Definitive Edition by Gabriele Carollo.