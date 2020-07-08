Mafia Definitive Edition: here is the date of the new gameplay

Share it:

Yesterday Hangar 13 and 2K Games postponed Mafia Definitive Edition from August to September, at the same time the study published a very short teaser anticipating the arrival of a new gameplay video of the game.

The clip lasts just 15 seconds and from appointment on 22 July for the full reveal gameplay, in just over ten days we will see Mafia Definitive Edition in action. The developers apologize for the postponement but this has been necessary to make sure that the high expectations of the community are respected: "From the outset, this was a passion-driven project for us, in which our developers helped create an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic that we all know. We appreciate your patience, we are working to make Mafia Definitive Edition the best it can be for all our fans around the world."

Mafia Definitive Edition, initially expected for August 28, will arrive on September 25 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Unlike Mafia II Definitive Edition in this case we are faced with a real remake, on our pages you will find all the news of Mafia Definitive Edition, from graphics to gameplay.