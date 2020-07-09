Mafia Definitive Edition has been postponed: here is the new date and a teaser gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2K Games and Hangar 13 have just announced that the release date of Mafia: Definitive Edition has been postponed. Initially slated for August 28, 2020, the remake of the first installment in the crime series is now expected for the September 25, 2020.

The postponement, both in the Hangar 13 press release, was necessary because of the developmental slowdown caused by the Coronavirus emergency. "From the beginning, this was a passion-driven project for us, in which our developers helped create an updated experience worthy of the timeless classic that we all know. We appreciate your patience, we are working to make Mafia : Definitive Edition the best it can be for all our fans around the world. "

The developers of Mafia: Definitive Edition will take advantage of the additional time to better refine the product and make sure it can arrive on the market while respecting the high expectations of gamers. To keep them dry, they also announced that they will share a new Mafia Definitive Edition gameplay video on July 22nd. In the meantime, you can watch the short 15 second teaser attached to the top of this news.